Located at Tres Vidas Golf Course seashore of the Pacific Ocean, the house is integrated into a set of boxes that are displayed in order to enjoy a variety of different views. The heart of the house remains as an open central space which gathers the ground level deck and the swimming pool area.

The boundary between the private plot and the Gulf Course is lost. This idea of “a none identify limit” provoke amplitude landscape vision reading strategy. And the house is to be perceived as being on the golf course. The main landscape layout is composed by a grid of superimposed transversal lines, which achieve the effect of vegetation planes framing the construction.

The Master bedroom is an elevated structural concrete tube supported by two rectangular column points, by doing this, the bedrooms main area is divided in two, creating open space that performs as a large observatory deck.

Making shadow areas is of paramount importance to respond to the very heat and humid conditions of the seashore.

The pool ceramic tiles designed by Architect Greta Hauser is treated as a sole plan or a rug, making a poetic apparition into the gulf course the main element of landscape and recreation.