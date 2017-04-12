KT Apartment
This project is about designing a home for a young couple, their dog, and future child within a 70㎡ interior space, and how to make space in such a limited condition to create an unique living experience.
“Public, private, cook, eat, sleep, bath, and work” - all these basic everyday-needs, if not divided by walls and rooms, interesting things start to happen: functions are rearranged, space is released.
We organize a series of functional blocks throughout the entire apartment to condense functions, and create space in between. The interior then become a bit like a small city - functional blocks are as architecture, spaces around them are as public spaces where daily-life happen. Living amid them resemble roaming in the street and alley, at times wanders into open spaces, at times spots surprises around corners.
Although the entire apartment is one singular space, there are hidden sliding doors when privacy is needed, and is able to transform into 2 separate bedrooms.
The entire apartment is one singular continuous space.
Spacious table top serves as cooking, dinning, and working surface.
The surface of materials are chosen to meet function, and also add reflection or depth for the space.
Objects and form are kept to its simplest state.
Space is divided and defined by functional block.
The recess(or alcove) give a sense of expansion of space.
Walls are detached from each other to further enhance the expansion of space.
The only place in the apartment without a window, yet still has the benefit of natural sunlight during day.
There are storage throughout the entire apartment, but its appearance is reduced to simple line that adds rhythm to the space.
The space is the result of the organization of functional block.
Credits
- Kyle Yu Photo Studio