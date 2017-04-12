KT Apartment

By Marty Chou Architecture
KT Apartment
This project is about designing a home for a young couple, their dog, and future child within a 70㎡ interior space, and how to make space in such a limited condition to create an unique living experience.

“Public, private, cook, eat, sleep, bath, and work” - all these basic everyday-needs, if not divided by walls and rooms, interesting things start to happen: functions are rearranged, space is released.

We organize a series of functional blocks throughout the entire apartment to condense functions, and create space in between. The interior then become a bit like a small city - functional blocks are as architecture, spaces around them are as public spaces where daily-life happen. Living amid them resemble roaming in the street and alley, at times wanders into open spaces, at times spots surprises around corners.

Although the entire apartment is one singular space, there are hidden sliding doors when privacy is needed, and is able to transform into 2 separate bedrooms.

The entire apartment is one singular continuous space. Photo of KT Apartment modern home

Spacious table top serves as cooking, dinning, and working surface. Photo 2 of KT Apartment modern home

The surface of materials are chosen to meet function, and also add reflection or depth for the space. Photo 3 of KT Apartment modern home

Objects and form are kept to its simplest state. Photo 4 of KT Apartment modern home

Space is divided and defined by functional block. Photo 5 of KT Apartment modern home

The recess(or alcove) give a sense of expansion of space. Photo 6 of KT Apartment modern home

Walls are detached from each other to further enhance the expansion of space. Photo 9 of KT Apartment modern home

The only place in the apartment without a window, yet still has the benefit of natural sunlight during day. Photo 11 of KT Apartment modern home

There are storage throughout the entire apartment, but its appearance is reduced to simple line that adds rhythm to the space. Photo 13 of KT Apartment modern home

The space is the result of the organization of functional block. Photo 14 of KT Apartment modern home

Credits

Posted By
Marty Chou Architecture
@martychouarchitecture
Photographer
  • Kyle Yu Photo Studio

Overview

Location
  • 臺灣省, 台灣
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 700

    • Press