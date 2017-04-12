This project is about designing a home for a young couple, their dog, and future child within a 70㎡ interior space, and how to make space in such a limited condition to create an unique living experience.

“Public, private, cook, eat, sleep, bath, and work” - all these basic everyday-needs, if not divided by walls and rooms, interesting things start to happen: functions are rearranged, space is released.

We organize a series of functional blocks throughout the entire apartment to condense functions, and create space in between. The interior then become a bit like a small city - functional blocks are as architecture, spaces around them are as public spaces where daily-life happen. Living amid them resemble roaming in the street and alley, at times wanders into open spaces, at times spots surprises around corners.

Although the entire apartment is one singular space, there are hidden sliding doors when privacy is needed, and is able to transform into 2 separate bedrooms.