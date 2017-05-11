Knoll house was built in 2013 for a family of four. During intermittent camping stays on the land, the owners spent several years under the guidance of a landscape architect selectively editing and revealing the natural features of their property. The knowledge and intimacy they had with the property guided the decision to design the house as an outgrowth of the knoll on which it sits. Arranged to take best advantage of the topography and maximize the connection to the outdoors, each space is uniquely shaped to its surroundings and function, offering a variety of experiences and unique views as one moves through the house. Exterior materials and large windows and doors were chosen for their ability to merge the house with the natural environment. The juxtaposition of solid surfaces and glazing, wall and void, light and dark, helped us create a dynamic interplay between inside and outside.

Architect: Elizabeth Herrmann | Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design