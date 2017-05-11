Tucked between famed Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, Kimpton La Peer Hotel is an intimate enclave in the heart of West Hollywood’s Design District. The neighborhood’s incomparable symphony of art, architecture and fashion are reflected throughout this design-forward hotel, evoking a quintessential West Hollywood style. The hotel features 105 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop event space, pool, and more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining and lounge spaces.