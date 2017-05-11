Kimo Estate
Located two hours west of Canberra in the serene Australian countryside, an A-frame rental at Kimo Estate offers a unique glamping experience.
One of the main highlights at JR’s Hut, an off-the-grid glamping destination in Southeast Australia, is without a doubt the views. The panoramic vistas not only capture the magnificent Murrumbidgee River flats and Kimo valley, but also the rolling green hills and beyond. But that's not all there is to love about this hilltop getaway.
Designed by Anthony Hunt Design and Luke Stanley Architects, JR’s Hut is the newest addition to Kimo Estate, a remarkable 7,000-acre property with a rich history dating back to the 1830s. Now a second-generation working sheep and cattle farm, Kimo also welcomes guests seeking an elegant wedding ceremony venue or luxurious rural retreat.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.
Given the remote hilltop location, the architects opted for a simple A-frame structure with locally sourced materials.
Sustainably sourced Australian hardwoods are used throughout the tiny dwelling, while handcrafted details evoke the character of the surrounding agricultural buildings.
David Ferguson of Kimo Estate took construction into his own hands in a two-person owner-builder team.
A freestanding Nectre wood-burning stove provides extra warmth in winter, while operable louvers let in cooling breezes in summer.
Stargazing is easy thanks to the lack of light pollution.
The glazed door and other openings allow guests to enjoy sunset views from bed.
The A-frame structure is elevated on pad footings.
Lightweight corrugated zinc roof sheeting clads the exterior.
The whitewashed shiplap Silvertop Ash sloped walls contrasts with the v-groove pine that wraps around the bathroom.
Even the bathroom comes with an expansive view.
Credits
- Anthony Hunt Design
- Luke Stanley Architects
- Anthony Hunt Design
- Luke Stanley Architects
- David Ferguson of Kimo Estate
- Hilary Bradford