Kessler Residence

Kessler Residence
Low, sweeping proportions and open expanses visually engage the landscape and a series of levels and landings speak to mid-century roots. Visitors and inhabitants alike are gracefully guided throughout and framed views offer different perspectives on the home’s wooded surroundings, including a glass encased perch hovering above a sparkling reflecting pool.

Credits

Interior Design
  • Gayla Fidje
Landscape Design
  • David Rolston
Builder
  • Todd Arnold

Overview

Location
  • Dallas, Texas