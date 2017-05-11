Built into a wooded hillside in Phuket, Keemala offers a bewitching array of pool villas that range from teardrop-shaped pods to thatched cottages.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the hushed jungle escape of Keemala in Phuket, Thailand, offers 38 private pool villas and cottages that call to mind a coastal, tropical Shire. Though each accommodation is unique, all boast sleek, organic interiors with glittering mosaic walls and floors; charcoal tones and cherry wood; circular sofas; rough-hewn, boulder-sized stone tubs; and personal plunge pools in varied dimensions.