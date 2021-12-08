Jelena and Nedim believes in building balance into your modern life – taking time to rest and unplug from daily hustle and to focus on yourself, your relationships and the wonder of nature. This is part of their experiences, listening to and learning from others; who have built a cabin with an idea to open the space with floor to ceiling windows that wrap around the cabin towards nature and let it come inside. They love the simplicity, the sense of adventure and the perfect placement.

Meet Kabinhaus. A Scandinavian-inspired cabin in unique alignment with both nature and contemporary living. It was personally curated by Jelena and Nedim to share unique lifestyle and experience and to help unlock one's truest potential and live a more fulfilling life, by disconnecting to reconnect in the nature.

Kabinhaus is built with surrounding nature in mind, set with great views and consideration for the preservation of local environment and habitat. The construction of the cabin has lower environmental impact by taking surrounding nature into consideration creating positive personal and environmental benefits of staying in the cabin. It follows a clean-living ethos, everything is as natural as possible inside as well – the result of which is an airy, light-filled space that feels all at once both Nordic and Zen and contrasting harmoniously with the darker exterior. It provides spaces as a caring for yourself, and this was possible through the slower-paced solutions sure to help you overcome life’s annoyances and better appreciate the little things.

Inspired by the minimalism of Scandinavian design. Stocked with everything, ready for your escape from the city, in the nature. Kabinhaus provides a premium stay and luxurious relax. Ceiling to floor windows. Indoor fireplace. European-style kitchens. The most comfortable beds in unique decorated bedrooms. Dedicated workspace with a Wi-Fi. Relax on a private outdoor deck with endless nature views and river stream, soak in the private hot tub after your adventures, grill some flavorful food on charcoal BBQ, and roast s'mores by outdoor fire pit. Create the endless moments at Kabinhaus.

Surrounded by nature in the quaint area of La Conception, Quebec. Just ten minutes drive away from Quebec’s popular ski resort of Mont-Tremblant, also a destination year-round, this cabin is perfect for one or two couples and is available to experience via Airbnb.

Crave your instincts to Instagram @kabinhaus