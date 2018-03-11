JP Renovation

By studioHW | Heather Weiss
JP Renovation
This 3-story Victorian home was in a state of disrepair, and was completely renovated to create a more open, light-filled interior with a stronger connection to the yard. The interior was gutted and collapsing roofs were re-framed; spray foam insulation, new mechanical systems, and new windows help make the home energy-efficient. While original stair railings and trim details were preserved, the rear wing was transformed into a modern kitchen downstairs and a new master suite upstairs. The renovated home is a mix of existing Victorian details with new modern elements; modern furnishings and artwork tie it all together.

Kitchen with long island, custom rift white oak cabinets, walnut floor Photo of JP Renovation modern home

Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor Photo 2 of JP Renovation modern home

Living room with built-in library/music alcove Photo 3 of JP Renovation modern home

New deck and landscaping Photo 4 of JP Renovation modern home

Master Bedroom Photo 5 of JP Renovation modern home

Master Bathroom Photo 6 of JP Renovation modern home

Kid's room Photo 7 of JP Renovation modern home

Detail at kitchen, Heath Ceramics tile backsplash Photo 8 of JP Renovation modern home

Detail at kitchen island: integral sink, recessed shelf Photo 9 of JP Renovation modern home

studioHW | Heather Weiss
Builder
  • Kevin Cradock Builders

