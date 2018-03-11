JP Renovation
This 3-story Victorian home was in a state of disrepair, and was completely renovated to create a more open, light-filled interior with a stronger connection to the yard. The interior was gutted and collapsing roofs were re-framed; spray foam insulation, new mechanical systems, and new windows help make the home energy-efficient. While original stair railings and trim details were preserved, the rear wing was transformed into a modern kitchen downstairs and a new master suite upstairs. The renovated home is a mix of existing Victorian details with new modern elements; modern furnishings and artwork tie it all together.
Kitchen with long island, custom rift white oak cabinets, walnut floor
Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor
Living room with built-in library/music alcove
New deck and landscaping
Master Bedroom
Master Bathroom
Kid's room
Detail at kitchen, Heath Ceramics tile backsplash
Detail at kitchen island: integral sink, recessed shelf
Credits
- Kevin Cradock Builders