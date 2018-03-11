This 3-story Victorian home was in a state of disrepair, and was completely renovated to create a more open, light-filled interior with a stronger connection to the yard. The interior was gutted and collapsing roofs were re-framed; spray foam insulation, new mechanical systems, and new windows help make the home energy-efficient. While original stair railings and trim details were preserved, the rear wing was transformed into a modern kitchen downstairs and a new master suite upstairs. The renovated home is a mix of existing Victorian details with new modern elements; modern furnishings and artwork tie it all together.