Joya Villas
Nestled between a tropical forest and the Pacific Ocean, Joya Villas is an astounding, modern getaway designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe.
Set against the lush, tropical backdrop of the Santa Teresa rainforest in Costa Rica, the newly opened Joya Villas designed by the award-winning Studio Saxe offer deluxe accommodations that boast a seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Casa Bri Bri.
Casa Meleku.
The approach to Casa Bri Bri.
A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.
The villas provide an intimate setting for guests to unwind in the privacy of their own home away from home.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.
The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.
Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
Casa Meleku.
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The open plan brings the outside in with unlimited access to the stunning surroundings.
A peaceful corner of Casa Meleku.
Staggered balconies add to the drama of the exterior without competing with the breathtaking view.
Credits
- Benjamin Garcia Saxe
- Studio Saxe
- Dante Medri
- Joya Villas