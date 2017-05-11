Joya Villas

Joya Villas
$990 per night

House10 guests4bd
Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
Nestled between a tropical forest and the Pacific Ocean, Joya Villas is an astounding, modern getaway designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe.

Set against the lush, tropical backdrop of the Santa Teresa rainforest in Costa Rica, the newly opened Joya Villas designed by the award-winning Studio Saxe offer deluxe accommodations that boast a seamless indoor/outdoor living.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Beach House Building Type.
Modern home with Outdoor, Metal Fences, Wall, Wire Fences, Wall, Trees, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. Casa Bri Bri.

Casa Bri Bri.

Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Casa Meleku.

Casa Meleku.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. The approach to Casa Bri Bri.

The approach to Casa Bri Bri.

Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Trees, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Raised Planters, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Planters Patio, Porch, Deck. A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.

A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Raised Planters, and Gardens. The villas provide an intimate setting for guests to unwind in the privacy of their own home away from home.

The villas provide an intimate setting for guests to unwind in the privacy of their own home away from home.

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Sofa, Dark Hardwood Floor, Console Tables, Coffee Tables, Ottomans, Recessed Lighting, Chair, and Table. The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.

The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Recessed Lighting, Open Cabinet, Refrigerator, Range, and Undermount Sink. Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.

Retractable glass doors provide a seamless opportunity for indoor /outdoor living.

Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Wood Siding Material.
Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Wire Fences, Wall, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Fences, Wall, and Back Yard. The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.

The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Trees. Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.

Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.

Modern home with Recessed Lighting. The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.

The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, and Back Yard. Casa Meleku.

Casa Meleku.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Beach House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, and Wood Siding Material.
Modern home with Outdoor, Gardens, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Trees. The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.

The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.

Modern home with Table, Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Bench. The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.

The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.

Modern home with Table, Bench, Chair, and Recessed Lighting. A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.

A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Refrigerator, Recessed Lighting, Undermount Sink, Open Cabinet, and Range. The open plan brings the outside in with unlimited access to the stunning surroundings.

The open plan brings the outside in with unlimited access to the stunning surroundings.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Gardens. A peaceful corner of Casa Meleku.

A peaceful corner of Casa Meleku.

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, and Wire Fences, Wall. Staggered balconies add to the drama of the exterior without competing with the breathtaking view.

Staggered balconies add to the drama of the exterior without competing with the breathtaking view.

Architect
  • Benjamin Garcia Saxe
  • Studio Saxe
Builder
  • Dante Medri
Photographer
  • Joya Villas
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 5000

