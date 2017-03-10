Johnson Residence

By Dialect Design
Johnson Residence
View Photos

Designed around a courtyard, this modern home both extends the interior views outwards and creates a sense of nestled protection.
Carefully calibrated the proportions of all the volumes form the building as well as the size of the courtyard to emphasize these qualities.
A highly polished concrete floor permeates throughout the entire house. Wood slats and exposed masonry round off the material palette

Dialect Design uploaded Johnson Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
open living space for living room, dining, and kitchen Photo of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

open living space for living room, dining, and kitchen

kitchen Photo 2 of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

kitchen

entry and courtyard Photo 3 of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

entry and courtyard

courtyard Photo 4 of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

courtyard

details Photo 5 of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

details

entry walkway Photo 6 of Johnson Residence modern homeView Photos

entry walkway

Credits

Posted By
Dialect Design
@dialectdesign
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 18885