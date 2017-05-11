James house
With the arrival of his first son, Jean-Daniel Dubreuil needed a bigger place for his family so he decided to modify one of the house plan from his company, Habitations Concept Dub, design and construction company outside of Montreal.
The result was this modern/rustic residential house perfect for his growing family and needs.
Bathroom with hexagon tiles by ITAL NORD and miroir by IKEA
Open kitchen and living room space, Calacatta gold quartz counter and backsplash as well as appliances by FRIGIDAIRE and faucet by RIOBEL. Living room sofa is by EQ3
Good view of the Calacatta gold counter addition and backsplash. Barndoor to the left gives the owners access to a walk-in pantry.
Another view of the kitchen from the living room. Sofa by EQ3
Modern façade with a mix of red cedar and lap siding by GOODFELLOW. Custom windows are by FENETRES 2000 and natural stone by PANGAEA.
Credits
- Design 89
- Dominic Prégent