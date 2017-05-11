James house

By Concept Dub
With the arrival of his first son, Jean-Daniel Dubreuil needed a bigger place for his family so he decided to modify one of the house plan from his company, Habitations Concept Dub, design and construction company outside of Montreal.

The result was this modern/rustic residential house perfect for his growing family and needs.

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Refrigerator, Undermount Sink, and Pendant Lighting.
Photo 2 of James house modern home
Modern home with Bath Room, Engineered Quartz Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Freestanding Tub, Open Shower, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Bathroom with hexagon tiles by ITAL NORD and miroir by IKEA

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, and Undermount Sink. Open kitchen and living room space, Calacatta gold quartz counter and backsplash as well as appliances by FRIGIDAIRE and faucet by RIOBEL. Living room sofa is by EQ3

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, and Undermount Sink. Good view of the Calacatta gold counter addition and backsplash. Barndoor to the left gives the owners access to a walk-in pantry.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, and Sectional. Another view of the kitchen from the living room. Sofa by EQ3

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Stone Siding Material. Modern façade with a mix of red cedar and lap siding by GOODFELLOW. Custom windows are by FENETRES 2000 and natural stone by PANGAEA.

Credits

Posted By
Concept Dub
@habitationsconceptdub
Architect
  • Design 89
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Dominic Prégent

Overview

Location
  • Mirabel, Quebec, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017