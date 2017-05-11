Jackson Family Retreat

By Fougeron Architecture
Jackson Family Retreat
View Photos

A project located at the base of a canyon in the Big Sur area of Northern California, this 2,500 square foot 2 bedroom house was built for a family to enjoy together on the weekends and holidays.

This retreat, composed of four volumes, is on a site dominated by steep canyon walls. The challenge was creating a structure with weight that still sat lightly on the land, respecting the ecological fragility of the site and being attune to its forces. The Jackson Family Retreat holds its own, neither dominating nor dwarfing the site.

When the owners first commissioned us, local governing agencies were intent on leaving the land as it was-overgrown and uninhabited. However, working with ten consultants over three and a half years, we satisfied all the requirements necessary to build a modernist family retreat here.

The plan explores the tensions inherent in family getaways: open areas for communal living; private spaces for solitary retreats; and outdoor expanses for relaxation. A combination of transparent glass and extruded channel glass reflects and dapples the light throughout, creating a dynamic play of brightness and shadow. family retreat here.

Fougeron Architecture uploaded Jackson Family Retreat through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Concrete Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Metal Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Composed of four volumes and two bedrooms, the Jackson Family Retreat is located at the base of a canyon in the Big Sur area of Northern California and feaures 2,500 square feet of living space. Photo of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Composed of four volumes and two bedrooms, the Jackson Family Retreat is located at the base of a canyon in the Big Sur area of Northern California and feaures 2,500 square feet of living space.

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, and Butterfly RoofLine. Photo 2 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Butterfly RoofLine, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Glass Siding Material. Front facade of the house Photo 3 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Front facade of the house

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Butterfly RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. The house and its surrounding Photo 4 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

The house and its surrounding

Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Butterfly RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Terrace Photo 5 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Terrace

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Central walkway Photo 6 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Central walkway

Modern home with Exterior, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Butterfly RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material. Spacious deck Photo 7 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Spacious deck

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Coffee Tables, and Concrete Floor. Living room Photo 8 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Living Room, Standard Layout Fireplace, Bookcase, Sofa, Bench, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Living room with the fireplace Photo 9 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Living room with the fireplace

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Butterfly RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Front facade of the house Photo 10 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Front facade of the house

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, Butterfly RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material. Entrance of the house Photo 11 of Jackson Family RetreatView Photos

Entrance of the house

Credits

Posted By
Fougeron Architecture
@annefougeron3146
Interior Design
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • California
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 0
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Industrial