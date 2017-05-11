Solutions with reused materials and industrial pieces are present in the 156m² apartment of the architect Lula Gouveia, partner of SuperLimão Studio, and the photographer Maíra Acayaba in São Paulo. The property, from the 60's, had the spaces integrated after the demolition of some walls. The choice of most sober materials and colors was intentional to highlight frames, photos and design objects.

In the entrance hall, on the ceiling, is installed the first prototype of the Biro-Biro lamp, made of steel chip and designed by SuperLimão. In the wall was installed a panel with graphite that was rescued from a siding of work in Santa Cecilia, a neighborhood of São Paulo. On the floor, the material used is epoxy and the ceiling has been lowered with polycarbonate honeycomb lining and installation of LED light to create a lighted plane.

In the living room, wooden demolition benches are the space that is divided by a movable sofa so that the dimensions of the environment can be changed according to use.

A suspended garden, made up of tropical plants, break the aridity of the environment, and still help create a microclimate humidifying and filtering the air of the environment. Below him, Lula designed two loungers with only folded sheet metal.

The kitchen opens to the living room creating a unique ambience. A mural of Lurca tiles along with original cobogós of the facade of the building, opened in the renovation, are the only walls of the environment.

All of the kitchen furniture is made up of reused modular parts of offices, old iron panpings. The apparent installations are stainless steel.

To separate the social area from the intimate area, a sliding door of navy plywood with wax finish was installed. When entering the intimate area, in one of the three rooms is the office of the photographer, who works from home for most of the time. Open to the corridor, the environment is between the couple's suite and their daughter's room, Lina, and has its space bordered by a bookcase with wooden and plywood stairs.

In the child's bedroom, a painting with geometric designs forms a stylized forest on the walls and the lower part received paint from the slate to draw. In the bedroom of the couple, the bed has a wooden structure of demolition equal to the bedside created by the designer and friend Diana Albuquerque. In the bathroom, the boxing bench turns shelf under the sink and the floor and countertop are also epoxy. The décor has a dash with furniture of classic and contemporary design.

