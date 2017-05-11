Italian Modernist Home

Italian Modernist Home
Located in the heart of the Hollywood hills, this Stern + Kind designed Italian modernist home combines Japanese architecture along with smart home technology. The entry level features three bedroom suites, indoor-outdoor living space completed by Fleetwood glass doors, gourmet chef's kitchen, and outdoor entertaining area. The upper level consists of spacious master suite with walk-in closet and dual outdoor patios with commanding city views. The outdoor area is completed by meadows of fescue grass, gorgeous drought tolerant gardens, and saltwater pool.

This home is on the market with Blair Chang of The Agency.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Stern + Kind
Photographer
  • Simon Berlyn

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 9700

