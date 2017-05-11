Island Cabins

By goCstudio
Island Cabins
View Photos

Located in the Pacific Northwest, these two island cabins nestle into the natural landscape of this beautiful site. The project is comprised of the new construction of a small sleeping cabin and a complete remodel of an existing cabin. It was very important that these cabins be mindful of their environmental impact on the site and be as energy efficient as possible, with a goal of net zero energy. A thirty five panel solar array was placed on the south facing roof of the existing cabin and provides electricity for both cabins. This way of thinking also influenced the choice of materials for the cabins. Fir trees from the island were milled nearby and used to clad both structures. This provided a great opportunity to explore ways of using the wood both for the exterior siding and interior wood cladding. The exterior siding is a reverse board and batten system with varied vertical board widths; a nod to traditional siding methods while giving the cabins a clean modern look. The dark stain chosen for the exterior allows for some of the natural red hues of the fir to come through while also allowing the structures to recede into the trees and shadows. The interiors bring a lighter finish while using the same material. Wire brushed vertical fir planks are stained white, allowing the natural wood grain to come through. This allows for a fresh take on a traditional cabin interior. Simple, clean detailing in combination with the light wood walls makes the interiors feel spacious and modern yet familiar and comfortable.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Sleeping Cabin at dawn.

Sleeping Cabin at dawn.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.

Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Entry drive to the new Sleeping Cabin and remodeled Long Cabin.

Entry drive to the new Sleeping Cabin and remodeled Long Cabin.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Long Cabin south deck and fire pit with existing stone retaining wall.

Long Cabin south deck and fire pit with existing stone retaining wall.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Long Cabin from south lawn at dawn.

Long Cabin from south lawn at dawn.

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Cabin Building Type. Sleeping Cabin arrival.

Sleeping Cabin arrival.

Modern home with Exterior, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, and Cabin Building Type. Sleeping Cabin at sunset.

Sleeping Cabin at sunset.

Modern home with Hallway and Dark Hardwood Floor. Entry bench and wire-brushed fir wainscoting.

Entry bench and wire-brushed fir wainscoting.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Wall Lighting. Sleeping Cabin bunk beds.

Sleeping Cabin bunk beds.

Modern home with Hallway and Dark Hardwood Floor. Sleeping Cabin entry hall.

Sleeping Cabin entry hall.

Modern home with Bedroom, Wall Lighting, and Bed. Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.

Sleeping Cabin guest bedroom.

Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor. Sleeping Cabin sitting room.

Sleeping Cabin sitting room.

Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor. Long Cabin dining and living rooms.

Long Cabin dining and living rooms.

Modern home with Wall Lighting and Dark Hardwood Floor. Long Cabin Kitchen.

Long Cabin Kitchen.

Long Cabin entry storage.

Long Cabin entry storage.

Modern home with Bedroom. Long Cabin reading nook.

Long Cabin reading nook.

Modern home with Bedroom. Long Cabin guest bedroom

Long Cabin guest bedroom

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. Sleeping Cabin rain chain and rain garden.

Sleeping Cabin rain chain and rain garden.

Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor and Wall Lighting. Long Cabin kitchen.

Long Cabin kitchen.

Credits

Posted By
goCstudio
@gocstudio
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
  • Thomas Fragnoli Construction
Photographer
  • Kevin Scott

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016