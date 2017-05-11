Prince-Philip Residence
A young firm updates a midcentury house with a contemporary two-story expansion.
Thellend Fortin Architectes tackled this addition to a single-story, 1960s-era house in the Outremont neighborhood of Montreal in 2014. The house is located on a steeply sloping lot, and architects Louis Thellend and Lisa-Marie Fortin sought to capitalize on those features with a two-story addition that would offer impressive views of the horizon.
Thellend Fortin Architectes designed this two-story addition in the OUtremont neighborhood of Monteal to capture views from the steeply sloping lot.
The architects sited the patio and swimming pool beneath a canopy of mature maple trees, an element that they say makes the site "an oasis in the heart of the city."
The addition was conceived as a "ribbon" that both hugs and runs lateral to the contours of the existing building, offering multiple vantage points from which to admire the surrounding landscape.
White was used extensively throughout the addition, a choice that the architects say enhances the spacious feel of the rooms and draws attention to the views.
A view of the backyard through the kitchen.
A wall-mounted fireplace is a dominant feature in the living room.
The cantilevered extension is clad in anthracide-colored concrete panels that reflect the limesone that was used to line the swimming pool.