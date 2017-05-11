A young firm updates a midcentury house with a contemporary two-story expansion.

Thellend Fortin Architectes tackled this addition to a single-story, 1960s-era house in the Outremont neighborhood of Montreal in 2014. The house is located on a steeply sloping lot, and architects Louis Thellend and Lisa-Marie Fortin sought to capitalize on those features with a two-story addition that would offer impressive views of the horizon.