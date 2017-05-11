Try Dwell+ For FREE

Immerso Glamping Cabin

Piedmont, Italy
Known as "Immerso Glamping", this alpine cabin, designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi, is true to its name: it allows guests to go off the grid and reconnect with nature in an inventive way. While the prefabricated shelter is designed to be easily moveable, Immerso Glamping is currently located in the alpine village of Usseaux in Italy's Piedmont region.

Guests can gaze at the stars all night long.

Guests can gaze at the stars all night long.

Birch plywood panels, full-height windows and a transparent roof compose "Immerso Glamping

Birch plywood panels, full-height windows and a transparent roof compose "Immerso Glamping

Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi

Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi

The chic, minimalist interiors sleep two and have a slightly rustic feel. There is only room for a double bed and a small stool.

The chic, minimalist interiors sleep two and have a slightly rustic feel. There is only room for a double bed and a small stool.

The transparent roof allows almost total immersion with the alpine surroundings.

The transparent roof allows almost total immersion with the alpine surroundings.

Immerso Glamping sits lightly on the land.

Immerso Glamping sits lightly on the land.

The door panels open fully to the surroundings.

The door panels open fully to the surroundings.

  • Piedmont, Italy