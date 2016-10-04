Embedded in a steep slope in a suburban neighborhood, the Clea House resembles nothing less than a beacon from the future. Architect Soheil Nakhshab’s company purchased a vacant lot in Mission Hill in 2014 for $312,500, then designed the sleek 3,820-square-foot home that subsequently earned LEED Platinum certification, thanks in part to a robust solar array. Peruse photos of the six-bed, five-bath home here.

From the Architect: The setting for the Clea House could not be more suited for a Nakhshab Development and Design project as it includes aspects that have been the recipe for award winning and published projects. Set in a serene Mission Hills setting on a sloped site, this modern mid-century inspired single family home complements its surroundings and preserves the existing site terrain. A seamless cantilevering style is presented in a single level layout that allows a cozy minimal but luxurious lifestyle. The large rooftop deck allows residents to enjoy the beautiful San Diego climate and to take in the peaceful canyon setting. An elevator allows easy-access into the living area as the garage is built on the lower level, creating greater accessibility to future tenants.

In line with the NDD design philosophy, sustainable measures are used throughout the home to the standard of LEED Gold: Drought tolerant landscaping, nontoxic pest control, water efficient fixtures and fittings, high efficiency LED lighting, energy star appliances, solar PV, and environmentally preferable products. The Clea house is an NDD signature home with the minimal but luxurious, sustainable design that the NDD team has become known for.