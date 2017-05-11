Hurst Avenue

By Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
Hurst Avenue
View Photos

Home to a young creative couple, our Hurst Avenue project exemplifies inventive use of clothing storage along a challenging roofline and maximizes daylighting opportunities. Our team was tasked with creating a master bedroom, a dressing hall, and an efficient nursery on the third floor of a quintessential cape cod style home in North Portland. In addition, we transformed an existing inefficient master bathroom into a warm and dynamic space with a full wall of linen and bath storage.

Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio uploaded Hurst Avenue through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Hallway, Light Hardwood Floor, and Rug Floor. Custom millwork and cabinetry can be a great way to add storage while keeping the hallway looking clean, neat, and bright. Cut-outs in the doors instead of knobs or cabinet handles ensure that hardware doesn't take up any extra space in the narrow corridor. Photo of Hurst AvenueView Photos

Custom millwork and cabinetry can be a great way to add storage while keeping the hallway looking clean, neat, and bright. Cut-outs in the doors instead of knobs or cabinet handles ensure that hardware doesn't take up any extra space in the narrow corridor.

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor and Bath Room. Mixed materials create a sleek, earthen inspired vanity Photo 2 of Hurst AvenueView Photos

Mixed materials create a sleek, earthen inspired vanity

Modern home with Wood Counter, Ceramic Tile Floor, Drop In Sink, Wall Lighting, and Kids Room. Fun shapes make for the perfect Scandinavian modern nursery Photo 3 of Hurst AvenueView Photos

Fun shapes make for the perfect Scandinavian modern nursery

Modern home with Carpet Floor, Bedroom, Pendant Lighting, and Bed. Cozy and minimalist, the wall becomes the headboard and focal point Photo 4 of Hurst AvenueView Photos

Cozy and minimalist, the wall becomes the headboard and focal point

Modern home with Wood Counter, Drop In Sink, Bedroom Room Type, Shelves, Bed, Toddler Age, Neutral Gender, Boy Gender, Night Stands, Ceiling Lighting, and Bedroom. Floating nightstand keeps things organized and discreet Photo 5 of Hurst AvenueView Photos

Floating nightstand keeps things organized and discreet

Credits

Posted By
Guggenheim Architecture + Design Studio
@guggenheimarchitecturedesignstudio
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Square Feet
  • 600

    • Press