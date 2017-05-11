Home to a young creative couple, our Hurst Avenue project exemplifies inventive use of clothing storage along a challenging roofline and maximizes daylighting opportunities. Our team was tasked with creating a master bedroom, a dressing hall, and an efficient nursery on the third floor of a quintessential cape cod style home in North Portland. In addition, we transformed an existing inefficient master bathroom into a warm and dynamic space with a full wall of linen and bath storage.