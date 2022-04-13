The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Dobrinski painted the existing brick wall in the outdoor dining area, applying geometric forms that lend a whimsical note.
The designers recreated the carport as a dining area, arranging the space with a living wall, a painted brick wall, a tk ceiling with recessed lighting, a teak table and bench, and director chairs.
The rear of the bedroom module is enclosed in timber slats for privacy. The slats allow light through the hidden windows.
Flooded with natural light through picture and clerestory windows from the E-Series by Andersen, the open living area is where the cabin feels most like a tree house.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
Topped with solar panels, the gabled prefab is equipped with 12-foot-tall aluminum security gates that keep the dwelling secure when not in use.
Floating nightstand keeps things organized and discreet
Fun shapes make for the perfect Scandinavian modern nursery
Mixed materials create a sleek, earthen inspired vanity
Custom millwork and cabinetry can be a great way to add storage while keeping the hallway looking clean, neat, and bright. Cut-outs in the doors instead of knobs or cabinet handles ensure that hardware doesn't take up any extra space in the narrow corridor.