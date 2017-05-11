Hupomone Ranch

By Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
Hupomone Ranch
View Photos

Hupomone Ranch is an original 160-acre homestead located in the Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma. The ranch had been fallow for over 30 years and the owners, a young family with three children, wanted to build a barn house that would reflect their commitment to sustainable farming, draw on the natural serenity of the site and build on the sense of place in western Petaluma where farming and ranching are still a part of people’s daily lives.

The site has a wonderful balanced quality to it, and the simple grounded form of the barn is sited to compliment this setting and capture the long views to the coastal range beyond. Set into the more opaque north side, the entry provides shelter tucked under the loft above and frames a view through the house to the meadow beyond. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side. The kitchen has slide away windows that open directly to the garden.

The house is certified LEED Platinum and features a number of energy saving features exceeding title 24 by over 50 percent. Passive heating and cooling with thermal mass and insulation, geothermal, radiant cooling and heating along with solar and photovoltaic panels contribute to the house’s energy efficiency.w

Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects uploaded Hupomone Ranch through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Farmhouse Building Type, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #barn #outdoor #exterior#landscape Photo of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #barn #outdoor #exterior#landscape

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side. Photo 2 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.

Modern home with Living Room, Concrete Floor, Chair, Sectional, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Shelves, Recessed Lighting, and Rug Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #window Photo 3 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #window

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Floor Lighting, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom Photo 4 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #mezzanine #fan #stair Photo 5 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #mezzanine #fan #stair

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #kitchen #window Photo 6 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #livingroom #kitchen #window

Modern home with Kitchen, Pendant Lighting, White Cabinet, Marble Counter, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #kitchen #window Photo 7 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #kitchen #window

Modern home with Bedroom and Bed. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #bedroom #windowseat Photo 8 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #bedroom #windowseat

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #bathroom #bathtub #window Photo 9 of Hupomone RanchView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #bathroom #bathtub #window

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #pool #landscape Photo 10 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #pool #landscape

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #pool #kitchenette #landscape Photo 11 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #pool #kitchenette #landscape

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #landscape Photo 12 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #poolhouse #landscape

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #site #landscape #barn Photo 13 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #site #landscape #barn

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #barn Photo 14 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #barn

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #barn #sustainability Photo 15 of Hupomone Ranch modern homeView Photos

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #barn #sustainability

Credits

Posted By
t
Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
@turnbull_griffin_haesloop
Interior Design
  • Erin Martin Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Sawyer Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Petaluma, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 2498