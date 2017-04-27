This project is a new state-of-the-art children’s hospice – only the third of its kind in Australia.

The design seeks to create a warm embrace for families in the shape of a home. It provides flexibility which allows guests time and space to choose how they engage with each other and the facility. The design offers opportunities for families to enjoy precious moments – whether a sensory swim, a walk in the trees, or an outdoor movie.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with Surroundings Architects, and involved an extensive human-centred engagement and briefing process including workshops with families, clinicians and other children’s hospice providers in Australia and the UK.

Hummingbird House Co-founder Fiona Hawthorne says design features have made a richer experience for families, such as the rooftop space which supports a series of workshops for teenagers who have life-limiting conditions.