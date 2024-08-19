SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Jeff Jordan Architects
Editor’s Pick

Hudson Highlands House

Location
Garrison, Philipstown, New York
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Front entry and driveway
Front of house with connection to art studio and dojo
Front door and entry deck
Front entry courtyard at dusk
Front entry courtyard at dusk
Cove room looking west at sunset
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
Cove room overhang and deck looking up river
Outdoor shower
Art studio and dojo courtyard
River side courtyard
River side of house showing cove room and primary bedroom
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
River side view of house at sunset
Cove room and wrap around deck
Cove room overhang and deck detail at sunset
Primary bedroom and art studio/ dojo building
Cove room looking toward cove
Entry hallway looking toward courtyard
Square Feet
3000
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1

From Jeff Jordan Architects

A new home on the Hudson River with incredible views. The house was a collaboration between our office and the homeowner who has a background in architecture and design. Given the nature of the site we pulled the house apart in order to create a variety of indoor and outdoor experiences. Views are varied with long, dramatic vistas overlooking the river and more intimate moments around the house.