Hudson Highlands House
Location
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
7 more photos
Details
Square Feet
3000
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Credits
Posted by
Architect
Landscape Design
Terrain Work
Builder
Photographer
From Jeff Jordan Architects
A new home on the Hudson River with incredible views. The house was a collaboration between our office and the homeowner who has a background in architecture and design. Given the nature of the site we pulled the house apart in order to create a variety of indoor and outdoor experiences. Views are varied with long, dramatic vistas overlooking the river and more intimate moments around the house.