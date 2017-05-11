House on Little Round Bay

House on Little Round Bay
Designed for an active pair of empty nesters, who still work full-time, this small home overlooks Little Round Bay, an idyllic deep-water cove 6 ½ miles up the Severn River from Annapolis, MD. and the Naval Academy. The couple, very informal, entertain a great deal hosting small dinner parties most weekends and large family gathering 3 – 4 times a year. The home was designed to accommodate this varied program.

Conceived of as a modern cabin with a simple, and in some ways rustic, palette– aging cedar siding, fir posts and beams and wide plank stained pine floors, the house, an uncomplicated assembly of boxes, is arranged to take advantage of the site and support the informal gatherings . The primary public spaces – entry, living, dining and kitchen – are on the 2nd floor along along with the library/home office. On the lower floor are guest bedrooms, another office that overlooks the bay & garden and TV/playroom. The 3rd level houses the master suite. A roof deck caps the design providing an outdoor dining area, and with its ample sunlight and obvious protection from foraging deer, a great place for a vegetable garden of potted plants.

Landside Elevation

Landside Elevation

Front Elevation with Glimpse of Bay

Front Elevation with Glimpse of Bay

Entry Walk

Entry Walk

Front Door

Front Door

View of Living/Dining From Entry

View of Living/Dining From Entry

Kitchen

Kitchen

View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island

View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island

Kitchen Island

Kitchen Island

View back towards Entry and Stair

View back towards Entry and Stair

View to Deck & Little Round Bay

View to Deck & Little Round Bay

Stair Detail

Stair Detail

Deck overlooking Little Round Bay

Deck overlooking Little Round Bay

Bay Elevation

Bay Elevation

View from Dock

View from Dock

Roof Deck

Roof Deck

Library/Office

Library/Office

View to Bay Across Terrace

View to Bay Across Terrace

Land side Elevation

Land side Elevation

Early design sketch

Early design sketch

Credits

Architect
  • Dynerman Architects
Interior Design
  • Dynerman Architects
Builder
  • Alan Dynerman
Photographer
  • Paul Burk

Overview

Location
  • Crownsville, Maryland
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 3100
    • Lot Size
  • 1 acre

    • Press