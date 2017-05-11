See the Best Homes of 2021!
See the Best Homes of 2021!

House MA

By
House MA
View Photos

This house located in a residential condominium in the city of Porto Feliz – SP is a resting place for customers who live in Rio de Janeiro. For the young couple, full of personality, we designed this renovation so that the house, whose shell already existed to accommodate a busy lifestyle, with small children and large family and friends always present.

The program of the house well designed to meet the occupation has 5 suites, home, living, staff quarters, kitchen, laundry, staff quarters and a gourmet outdoor area with barbecue and swimming pool.
Highlight for the kitchen integrated with the living room, which is closed by wood panels with Tucum fiber locked and glass that run and are completely hidden.

The materials used in the architecture were basalt stone in the floor of the entire first floor, wood stone in the wall, steel corten and pequi wood planks fixed as wall covering. Upstairs, oak wood was used in the flooring and joinery to cozy up to the family's intimate area. In decoration, natural fiber and dyed fabrics with natural pigment were explored to balance the abundance in the use of rough stone. In the chosen furniture, renowned designers such as Jean Gillon and Claudia Moreira Salles stand out. Canvases by Antonio Bandeira, Maria Polo, Jose Bechara and the sculpture by Vanderlei Lopes from the clients' personal collection ensured the space's personality.

uploaded House MA through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, and Sofa. Photo of House MA
Photo 2 of House MA modern home
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 3 of House MA
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 4 of House MA
Photo 5 of House MA modern home
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 6 of House MA
Photo 7 of House MA modern home
Photo 8 of House MA modern home
Photo 9 of House MA modern home
Photo 10 of House MA modern home
Photo 11 of House MA modern home
Photo 12 of House MA modern home
Photo 13 of House MA modern home
Photo 14 of House MA modern home
Photo 15 of House MA modern home
Photo 16 of House MA modern home
Photo 17 of House MA modern home
Photo 18 of House MA modern home
Photo 19 of House MA modern home
Photo 20 of House MA modern home

Credits

Posted By
@undefined