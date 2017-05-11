House in the Woods

By Kim Smith
“House in the Woods” by Architectural Resources was awarded the ASID NYU / CE and AIA Buffalo Chapter Residential design awards. About the project:

“Japanese culture is known for raising everyday activities to artistry. When a client asked for a traditional Japanese bathing experience within a contemporary residence, it required working within the limits of an existing structure with limitless creativity. This was accomplished through a contemporary interpretation of a tree house.

The House in the Woods is secluded within woodland that abuts a major tributary to the Buffalo River. It’s an addition to a residence originally constructed in the 1970’s. The most notable design feature is the transition from the master bedroom area, known as the Cube, to the tree house. The suspended glass-enclosed walk allows you to step away from the daily routine in the home to cleanse your body and mind. Putting this walkway on the second floor created a new twist to an ancient experience by connecting you with nature by being immersed among the trees.

Inside the tree house sits the actual Hinoki tub, imported from Japan. It’s surrounded on three sides by floor to ceiling windows further enhancing the experience. Imagine this space during a snowstorm. Inside, there’s a traditional corner where the bather can sit on a small wooden stool and use wooden pails to douse oneself with hot water before entering the bath. The preparations for the bath are described by the client as a “wonderful feeling, a sort of ritualistic and meditative bathing.” The House in the Woods is a space where simplicity in design enhances relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s a contemporary celebration of tradition.”

- Architectural Resources. © 2017 Kim Smith Photo

Modern home with Bedroom, Bookcase, Bed, Wall Lighting, and Shelves. Custom casework, master bedroom

Custom casework, master bedroom

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceiling Lighting, Enclosed Shower, Slate Floor, and Stone Tile Wall. Rain shower

Rain shower

Modern home with Windows, Picture Window Type, and Masonite. Addition with Hinoki tub

Addition with Hinoki tub

Modern home with Bath Room, Soaking Tub, Ceiling Lighting, Glass Tile Wall, and Slate Floor. Addition and original portions

Addition and original portions

Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, Shelves, Night Stands, Bed, Bookcase, and Carpet Floor. Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area

Master bedroom from open walk-in closet area

Modern home with Bath Room, Quartzite Counter, Slate Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Master bath

Master bath

Modern home with Bath Room, Slate Floor, Soaking Tub, and Freestanding Tub. Hinoki tub with floor drain

Hinoki tub with floor drain

Modern home with Storage Room. Bridge and Hinoki tub lookout

Bridge and Hinoki tub lookout

Modern home with Bath Room, Slate Floor, and Ceiling Lighting. Sauna

Sauna

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Storage, Bookcase, Shelves, Night Stands, Track Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Master bedroom daytime

Master bedroom daytime

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Bookcase, Shelves, Storage, Night Stands, Track Lighting, Wall Lighting, and Carpet Floor. Master bedroom night

Master bedroom night

Modern home with Bedroom and Carpet Floor. Wet bar

Wet bar

Modern home with Bookcase, Storage, and Shelves. Library / exercise room

Library / exercise room

Modern home with Bath Room, Slate Floor, Freestanding Tub, and Soaking Tub. Bridge to Hinoki lookout

Bridge to Hinoki lookout

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, and Soaking Tub. Addition

Addition

Modern home with Slate Floor. Art display

Art display

Modern home with Windows. Private grounds adjacent to creek

Private grounds adjacent to creek

Modern home with Storage Room. Open walk-in closet

Open walk-in closet

Modern home with Storage Room. Custom cabinetry, open walk-in

Custom cabinetry, open walk-in

Modern home with Storage Room. Custom cabinetry, open walk-in

Custom cabinetry, open walk-in

Credits

Posted By
Kim Smith
@kim_smith_architectural_photographer
Architect
  • Architectural Resources
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Buffalo, New York