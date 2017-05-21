House in Sotobori is a minimalist interior located in Aichi, Japan, designed by Camp Design inc. The renovation is of an apartment that is approximately 50 square meters. To accommodate the main element in the size of this room, and not feel the narrowness, it was important to take in the flow line into consideration. A custom partition and cabinet piece was placed at the center of the room with a heigh of 1820mm, and incorporates the bedroom, work space, and storage.