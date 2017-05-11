Located in the upper area of Puertecillo, a small beach located in the central zone of chile, in the district of Navidad; a mix between field and sea that stands out for being the hidden paradise of surfers where you can enjoy the sea, forests and nature.

The house is located on a very steep terrain with a north-west orientation. The strategy was to generate different terraces to take advantage of the morphology of the place, all the enclosures are oriented with a view to the ravine; that flows into the sea.

It is made almost entirely of wood, due to the benefits of the material exposed to the coastal climate, a 1.4” board coating of dry pine in chamber was used for its better finish and durability over time, installed as a system of ventilated facade. We applied a black tint to the entire exterior, so the house is lost in the landscape, disguising itself among the vegetation.

In a volume with two large public and private areas, it is distributed on three levels: the first level with access to living / dining room and bedrooms, lower level with the cellars and covered terraces that protect from the sun and wind in the summer; these are directly connected to the patio, and the third level is the roof of the house, with a habitable terrace, this allows to enjoy all the panoramic views of the place; above all the horizon, the view of the valley and the ravine towards the sea.