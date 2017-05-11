House in Puertecillo

By Estudio Base Arquitectos
House in Puertecillo
View Photos

Located in the upper area of Puertecillo, a small beach located in the central zone of chile, in the district of Navidad; a mix between field and sea that stands out for being the hidden paradise of surfers where you can enjoy the sea, forests and nature.

The house is located on a very steep terrain with a north-west orientation. The strategy was to generate different terraces to take advantage of the morphology of the place, all the enclosures are oriented with a view to the ravine; that flows into the sea.

It is made almost entirely of wood, due to the benefits of the material exposed to the coastal climate, a 1.4” board coating of dry pine in chamber was used for its better finish and durability over time, installed as a system of ventilated facade. We applied a black tint to the entire exterior, so the house is lost in the landscape, disguising itself among the vegetation.

In a volume with two large public and private areas, it is distributed on three levels: the first level with access to living / dining room and bedrooms, lower level with the cellars and covered terraces that protect from the sun and wind in the summer; these are directly connected to the patio, and the third level is the roof of the house, with a habitable terrace, this allows to enjoy all the panoramic views of the place; above all the horizon, the view of the valley and the ravine towards the sea.

Estudio Base Arquitectos uploaded House in Puertecillo through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Cabin Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Photo of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Beach House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 2 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Tile Roof Material, and House Building Type. Photo 3 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Kitchen, Quartzite Counter, Porcelain Tile Floor, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Colorful Cabinet, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 4 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Outdoor, Landscape Lighting, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Side Yard, and Trees. Photo 5 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Tile Roof Material, Beach House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Cabin Building Type. Photo 6 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Beach House Building Type, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 7 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Tile Roof Material. Photo 8 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Beach House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 9 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, Beach House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo 10 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 11 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 12 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 13 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 14 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Tile Roof Material, and Beach House Building Type. Photo 15 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Porcelain Tile Floor and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 16 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Tile Roof Material, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Beach House Building Type. Photo 17 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Beach House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 18 of House in Puertecillo
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Tile Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 19 of House in Puertecillo

Credits

Posted By
Estudio Base Arquitectos
@estudiobasearquitectos
Interior Design
  • Francisca Diaz

Overview

Location
  • O'Higgins, Chile
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 170
    • Lot Size
  • 5000