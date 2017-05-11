House in Mihara is a minimalist residence located in Osaka, Japan, designed by +Aao. The home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood, with the focus of having an internal courtyard to provide abundant natural light within the interior programs. In addition, the home is highly energy efficient and earthquake resistant as well. The open interior highlights the kitchen area, which is adjacent the dining and living area. The clients are provided a comfortable and pleasing environment, being able to enjoy the transformation of the four seasons that can be viewed from the courtyard.