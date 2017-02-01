evoDOMUS usually builds custom prefab homes all over the US. However, sometimes shipping a home to a remote location isn't the most feasible solution, let alone a home in a different part of the world. This home is a good example. Shipping modules from our factory in Pennsylvania all the way to Colombia was not an option. The clients loved our design philosophy and approach to energy efficient home building, so they hired us to design a home to be built locally, using different methods (steel and concrete). Together with the amazing local engineers and contractors, we were able to create this home with an amazing level of workmanship and quality.

The site is located in the mountains above Medellín, Colombia. It has stunning views, spanning 270 degrees across the Andes. Our design goal was to embrace these views by having a mono-pitched roof that rises into the sky, thus allowing for large glass panes.