House in Hamilton is a minimal home located in Brisbane, Australia, designed by Tato Architects. The characteristic veranda is an environmental interface for keeping sunlight off the building’s outer walls, and also serves to link residents to their city and community through acting as an entrance porch, and sometimes even a dining room or reception area for greeting guests. In Japan, these roles used to be carried out by earthen floors, but such spaces are now in the process of disappearing. People greatly value the type of lifestyle which can take place in semi-outdoor spaces.

Half-loaded dishwashers or washing machines are a huge source of wastage, so wait until your machines are full before running your next cycle.

Architect
  • Tato Architects
Photographer
  • Christopher Frederick Jones
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal