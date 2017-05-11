House in Estoril

By
House in Estoril
View Photos

The original facade of a 1920s house in Estoril, Portugal, is preserved, despite a full interior overhaul.

When Portuguese architect Ricardo Moreno revamped an old 1923 house in Estoril in order to make it his home, one of his main goals was to respect the original structure of the building and renovate it in a sustainable way with eco-friendly, recyclable materials.

He preserved and updated the outer handmade brick-and-stone walls by covering them with a lime-sand mortar, which was mixed with shredded cork to improve thermal performance and control interior humidity levels.

Though the external appearance of the house—including all the windows and doors—were unaltered, the interior spaces of the 4,865-square-foot house received a full overhaul.

On the ground floor, wood was used for the walls in the living, kitchen, and dining areas.

A staircase carved out of a wooden volume in the middle of the living area leads up to the floor above, which is dominated by white walls. The bedrooms and a large attic-loft, which is used as a work-and-play space, are located on this upper level.

The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Back Yard, Gardens, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower. Photo of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Metal Fences, Wall, Hardscapes, and Walkways. One of his main goals was to respect the original structure of the building and renovate it in a sustainable way with eco-friendly, recyclable materials. Photo 2 of House in EstorilView Photos

One of his main goals was to respect the original structure of the building and renovate it in a sustainable way with eco-friendly, recyclable materials.

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. Photo 3 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. Photo 4 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Bookcase, Light Hardwood Floor, Shelves, Sofa, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 5 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Back Yard, Trees, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, and Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower. The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell. Photo 6 of House in EstorilView Photos

The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.

Modern home with Doors, Exterior, Metal, and Sliding Door Type. Photo 7 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Gardens, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower. Photo 8 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Back Yard. Photo 9 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Metal Counter, White Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Pendant Lighting, Cooktops, Drop In Sink, and Range Hood. Photo 10 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Pendant Lighting and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 11 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Shelves. Photo 12 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Staircase. Photo 13 of House in EstorilView Photos
Modern home with Concrete Floor. Photo 14 of House in EstorilView Photos
Photo 15 of House in Estoril modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Gardens. Photo 16 of House in EstorilView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Ricardo Moreno
Photographer
  • Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 4865

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell.com