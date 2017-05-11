House for Four Generations is a minimalist renovation project located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Tomomi Kito Architect & Associates. This is an interior renovation project of an existing two-story timber structure house in Tokyo built approximately 40 years ago. The client is a young couple, and the wife’s parents were living there before the renovation. The client decided to live with their parents in this house. Soon after, the wife’s grandmother who lives alone in the countryside – far from Tokyo – also decided to live together in this house. As such, the client requested to renovate the house suitable for accommodating four generations.