House for a Photographer is a minimalist architecture project located in Shiga, Japan, designed by FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects. The site is located along an arterial road that runs through countryside. In the neighborhood stand private residences and a grove of the village shrine surrounding a passage to the shrine. The building is made of mortar and galvanized steel sheet which reflects dull light, making it look massive. It is laid out to be accommodated within the L-shaped lot, and stands facing the shrine on the opposite side. The building is to be used as a studio and gallery of the photographer and his residence as well.