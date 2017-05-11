House for a Mother & Daughter

By Robert Hutchison Architecture
House for a Mother & Daughter
The client specified three very specific requirements for her house: a simple building form; square windows; and a gable roof. The resulting design is based on a series of contradictions, with the intent of generating elements of surprise – at first glance, the house might appear as one thing, but then is realized as another. From the street, the house appears a a single-story farmhouse, crouching down so as not to overpower its neighbors. Upon entering the site, one realizes that the house is actually two stories, with a series of doors that open the main living spaces to a south facing deck. Inside, the spaces are designed as blank canvases for the client (an artist) to fill at her discretion.

Credits

Posted By
Robert Hutchison Architecture
@roberthutchison
Architect
Builder
  • JAS Design-Build
Photographer

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Farmhouse
    • Year
  • 2004
    • Square Feet
  • 1900
    • Lot Size
  • 6000