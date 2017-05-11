House Au Yeung

By
House Au Yeung
View Photos

Breaking architectural conventions associated with suburban housing, this family home in Sydney’s leafy North Shore has its more interesting side facing the rear garden—rather than the street.

In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative "face" looking toward the street. But New South Wales practice TRIBE Studio Architects, who was commissioned to renovate this house for a family of four, decided to try something different.

Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden. This allowed them to stay true to the suburban vernacular of gabled brick walls and a terra-cotta roof, while modernizing the back section of the house quite dramatically.

The architects cleared out the ground floor and created an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area along an elongated section at the rear. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors were installed in this part of the house to connect the interiors with the spacious garden. This light-filled and highly-transparent half of the ground floor now serves as a shady extension of the lush green garden.

Bricks in five different colors, herringbone brick, and a brick sunburst over the front door pays homage to the house’s historical architecture. Sited at the front of the house is a formal living room with a herringbone fireplace. It also houses a master bedroom and study room, all of which retained most of their original defining details. Two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a recreational room were added to the upper level of the house.

TRIBE Studio chose a pale-toned, 1930s-inspired color palette and materials and finishings that refer to the house’s Arts and Crafts origins. Decorated with simple yet elegant items, this home is a celebration of suburban brick with a touch of Tudor and California bungalow.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Grass, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Shrubs, Front Yard, Trees, Gardens, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden. This allowed them to stay true to the suburban vernacular of gabled brick walls and a terra-cotta roof, while modernizing the back section of the house quite dramatically. Photo 2 of House Au YeungView Photos

Instead of focusing on reworking the street-facing front wall of the house, they turned their attention to the back wall, and found a better way to connect the interiors with the beautiful garden. This allowed them to stay true to the suburban vernacular of gabled brick walls and a terra-cotta roof, while modernizing the back section of the house quite dramatically.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, and Storage. Photo 3 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Chair, and Standard Layout Fireplace. Photo 4 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. Photo 5 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Photo 6 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Staircase. Photo 7 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Staircase and Wood Tread. Photo 8 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Shelves, Wall Lighting, Bed, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Photo 9 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Bath Room, Wall Mount Sink, Accent Lighting, Ceramic Tile Wall, and Mosaic Tile Wall. In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative Photo 10 of House Au YeungView Photos

In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative

Modern home with Bath Room and Ceramic Tile Wall. Photo 11 of House Au YeungView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Coffee Tables. Photo 12 of House Au YeungView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • TRIBE Studio Architects
Photographer
  • Katharine Lu
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell.com