Explore a new stylish and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury-Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle.

Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.