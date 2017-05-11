Hotel Saint George opened in 2016 as the town’s first high-end hotel, complete with an art gallery and the multi-faceted Marfa Book Company. The building was designed by Houston–based Carlos Jimenez Studio and outfitted by Alice Cottrell, and its interiors lie somewhere in between high-end luxury and industrial chic with polished concrete floors, distressed leather couches, sheepskin rugs, and mahogany and steel accents.