Hotel Saint George

Hotel Saint George
Marfa, Texas
Hotel Saint George opened in 2016 as the town’s first high-end hotel, complete with an art gallery and the multi-faceted Marfa Book Company. The building was designed by Houston–based Carlos Jimenez Studio and outfitted by Alice Cottrell, and its interiors lie somewhere in between high-end luxury and industrial chic with polished concrete floors, distressed leather couches, sheepskin rugs, and mahogany and steel accents.

Credits

Architect
  • Carlos Jimenez Studio
Interior Design
  • Alice Cottrell Interior Design
Overview

Location
  • Marfa, Texas
    • Structure
  • Hotel
    • Style
  • Modern

    Publications
  • Dwell