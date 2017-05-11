Built in 1915, the Hotel Palisade has been revamped by Sibella Court for the building's 100th anniversary and turned into a unique eight room boutique hotel. "The design pays homage to Hotel Palisade’s rich past but with luxurious finishes to remind you of the comforts of modern day living," says the hotel. "Jewel box bathrooms fitted with old-fashioned fixtures and indulgent products ensure a superior experience for your sleepover." The private rooms and communal spaces, such as the hotel's rooftop deck, offer sweeping views of the surrounding area. Hand-painted murals adorn the walls in cool shades as a nod to the building's portside location and seafaring past.