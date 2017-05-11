Hotel Mono is a chic hideaway set in six historical shop houses of modern design. The beautifully rejuvenated buildings retain original charm with characteristic airwells and Rococo-era windows; slipping into traditional Singapore and interweaving with the city's urban bustle.

Designed for the discerning traveller, each of the 46 rooms offers stylish comfort and rest from the city’s buzz. Lighting bars frame the walls to brighten each room. Clean lines and neutral colors carefully enhance the minimalist beauty of each space.