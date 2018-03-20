Tucked away from the hustle & bustle of the French capital, Experimental Group opens its second hotel in Paris: Hotel des Grands Boulevards. The hotel comes to life in a large, elegant building centred at a unique place in Parisian geography. At the centre of the bourgeois districts, not far away from the popular suburbs, the hotel is surrounded by the Sentier and its entrepreneurs, the Faubourg Montmartre’s theatres & the Opera House, close to Strasbourg Saint-Denis’ sleepless nights and the Faubourg Poissonnière’s hip restaurants. Set away from the boulevard, Hotel des Grands Boulevards was erected shortly before the French Revolution built on the foundation of an old garden, now a secret garden reached through a long passageway into the building.

Hotel des Grands Boulevards is a sumptuous space featuring 50 bedrooms, a restaurant and a rooftop terrace designed by Dorothée Meilichzon. Inspired by building’s history without falling into the cliché Louis XVI style, the interior seduces the senses bridging the gap between romanticism & aristocracy with a gentle nod to the mischievous.