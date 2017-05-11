Hotel Alexandra
Located in Copenhagen just steps from the Tivoli Garden and City Hall Square, Hotel Alexandra is an authentic love letter to the greatest hits of Danish design. The retro-chic vibe hits you the moment you enter the lobby—and as they state on their website, staying at Hotel Alexandra feels like you're "staying with your Danish design-loving friend in Copenhagen."
Originally built as luxury apartments, the 61-room hotel has been in operation for over 100 years and has amassed a large collection of vintage Danish-midcentury furniture in the process. Like a preserved time capsule, every detail has been accounted for. The handpicked pieces are displayed in rotation and showcased with style and care. If you book a stay in the Collector's Suites, the iconic furniture designs are even available for purchase.
The midcentury mood of the lobby of Hotel Alexandra.
Standard Double Room
Finn Juhl Deluxe Room
Finn Juhl Deluxe Room
Arne Jacobsen deluxe room
Collector's Suite
