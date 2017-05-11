Located in Copenhagen just steps from the Tivoli Garden and City Hall Square, Hotel Alexandra is an authentic love letter to the greatest hits of Danish design. The retro-chic vibe hits you the moment you enter the lobby—and as they state on their website, staying at Hotel Alexandra feels like you're "staying with your Danish design-loving friend in Copenhagen."

Originally built as luxury apartments, the 61-room hotel has been in operation for over 100 years and has amassed a large collection of vintage Danish-midcentury furniture in the process. Like a preserved time capsule, every detail has been accounted for. The handpicked pieces are displayed in rotation and showcased with style and care. If you book a stay in the Collector's Suites, the iconic furniture designs are even available for purchase.