KAI Alps is reopening this December as a luxury hot springs ryokan (or Japanese inn) in northern Nagano, the stunning ski region nestled in the northern Japanese Alps.

Designed to be both luxurious and traditional, KAI Alps—operated by parent company Hoshino Resorts—will be opening as a two-building, 48-room concept resort that will offer guests the chance to experience pristine Alpine skiing and the rejuvenating Shinshu hot springs.