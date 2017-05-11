Join Zillow for a tour of Matthew Perry's ultimate bachelor pad in Los Angeles that's asking $13.5 million.

Could the views from this home in the Hollywood Hills be anymore breathtaking? Chandler Bing would surely be jealous—and while there’s no Central Perk nearby, the Sunset Strip location is unbeatable for staying in the heart of the action.

Designed by Whipple Russell Architects, the sprawling 10,628-square-foot main house feels even bigger than its stated square footage, thanks to an open floor plan and glass walls.

Jaw-dropping views of Los Angeles can be found from every angle of the hilltop three-bedroom, five-bathroom home. While it doesn’t boast enough rooms for a large family, it does offer a screening room designed for an impressive movie-watching experience—complete with a view into the swimming pool.

Whether used for hosting a summer pool party or Thanksgiving dinner with all your friends, the house is designed for flawless indoor and outdoor entertaining. Retractable glass walls in the living room open directly onto a backyard patio so guests can flow in and out without hassle.

On either side of the patio walkway, dramatic self-enclosed fire pits float in mini pools filled with stones and water. Beyond that, three separate seating areas beckon—one directly in front of the infinity pool and two under a covered canopy. And in case you want to take a nap in the master suite after a dip in the pool, you can swim all the way up to the retractable bedroom walls.