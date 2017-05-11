Hope Springs references two aspects of classic Californiana at once — on the one hand, the mid-century modernist roadside motel (whose resurgence we just can’t get enough of), and on the other, the natural hot springs that are the hotel’s main attraction. It’s the sort of thing that maybe should go without saying, but these days is too easily overlooked: the “springs” in Palm Springs is there for a reason. Nowadays it’s mostly a mecca for golfers, and mid-century architecture obsessives, but once upon a time this corner of the desert — specifically Desert Hot Springs, twenty minutes outside Palm Springs proper — was known for its geothermal waters.

After extensive renovations it’s down to just ten pared-down minimalist-chic rooms, which adds to the private-retreat aspect of the place — it’s on a whole different scale from the typical Palm Springs resort. Each comes with king bed, CD player, and little else; there’s wireless internet access, if you simply must stay connected, but no TV or phone, and laptops and cell phones by the pools are gently discouraged, which goes a long way to underline the emphasis on tranquil seclusion.

Yoga is available on request, as are body wraps and massages in the treatment room, and for soaking there are three spring-fed pools to choose from, two hot and one merely warm. Fear not; though we all know pools are like catnip to ill-behaved children, you won’t find any here — Hope Springs is strictly adults-only, and the small size and discreet vibe makes it particularly couples-friendly. As for the town, it’s on the quiet side — it’s a short drive to Palm Springs, though, if you’re feeling social, and right next door is Joshua Tree, if you’re really not.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels