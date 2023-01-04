SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Jared Eberhardt
Editor’s Pick

Hoot Owl Ranch

Location
Yucca Valley, California
Year
1958
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
MAIN BEDROOM - 750 square foot vaulted plywood suite, with polished concrete terrazzo floors, clerestory views of the nearby boulder spires, and floor to ceiling windows looking out to the Mojave desert and the twinkling city lights far below.
MAIN BATHROOM TUB - The main bedroom has an alcove with a freestanding tub in front of a floor to ceiling window looking out onto a desert cove.
SPA AND OUTDOOR SHOWER - We could have saved a lot of time and effort by just plopping a hot tub out back near the outdoor shower and calling it good, but we wanted to show reverence for the Mojave and we designed it to be flush with the ground.
EXTERIOR - Metal roof seamlessly wraps over the eave and becomes the wall.
LIVING ROOM - The living room is framed by custom floor to ceiling shelves housing a collection of art, games and tchotchkes brought together for this house. There’s a hanging chair to take in the desert views.
KITCHEN / DINING - The all custom white oak electric kitchen is designed around a custom 12 seat chef’s table so meals can be less formal and more communal.
NOOK - Off of the kitchen there is a window reading nook overlooking the scenery. This bench also doubles as extra seating to make five more seats at the dining table.
Guest loft.
BEDROOM 3 - Bunkhouse for up to four.
BEDROOM 2 - Queen Bed
BEDROOM 2 - Judd Desk
Two Person Ensuite Shower.
Ensuite Bathroom 3
Ensuite Bathroom 2
Shower view.
Outdoor seating area made from up cycled lumber.
Outdoor picnic table made from upcycled lumber.
Details

Square Feet
1750
Lot Size
9 acres
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder

From Jared Eberhardt

A California Homesteader’s Cabin Turned Modern Ranch House
This designer rehab of a 1958 homesteader’s property in the California desert near Joshua Tree mimics its boulder strewn landscape. Strong, natural, and architecturally innovative, the ranch house was created to blur the boundaries between indoors and out via a peaked roof, open floor plan, abundant windows, and the creative upcycling of salvaged wood from its original good bones. The owner/architect of this vacation home rental in California took his inspiration from a family ranch he loved as a child, and created this desert outpost on 10 unique acres dotted with iconic Joshua trees, cholla cactus and creosote, and the boulder fields outside its door and windows.