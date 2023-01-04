A California Homesteader’s Cabin Turned Modern Ranch House

This designer rehab of a 1958 homesteader’s property in the California desert near Joshua Tree mimics its boulder strewn landscape. Strong, natural, and architecturally innovative, the ranch house was created to blur the boundaries between indoors and out via a peaked roof, open floor plan, abundant windows, and the creative upcycling of salvaged wood from its original good bones. The owner/architect of this vacation home rental in California took his inspiration from a family ranch he loved as a child, and created this desert outpost on 10 unique acres dotted with iconic Joshua trees, cholla cactus and creosote, and the boulder fields outside its door and windows.