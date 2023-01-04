Hoot Owl Ranch
Location
Year
1958
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandanavian
Details
Square Feet
1750
Lot Size
9 acres
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Credits
Posted by
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
From Jared Eberhardt
A California Homesteader’s Cabin Turned Modern Ranch House
This designer rehab of a 1958 homesteader’s property in the California desert near Joshua Tree mimics its boulder strewn landscape. Strong, natural, and architecturally innovative, the ranch house was created to blur the boundaries between indoors and out via a peaked roof, open floor plan, abundant windows, and the creative upcycling of salvaged wood from its original good bones. The owner/architect of this vacation home rental in California took his inspiration from a family ranch he loved as a child, and created this desert outpost on 10 unique acres dotted with iconic Joshua trees, cholla cactus and creosote, and the boulder fields outside its door and windows.