Chris's original design consisted of only the island, which houses two Fisher Paykel dish drawers as well as a 24-inch gas oven and cooktop and two under-counter fridges by De'Longhi. Danielle, however, urged him to create a framed kitchen area so the living room on one side (shown here in the background) and the dining room on the other wouldn't bleed into each other as a single space. "That's how the canopy was born," Chris says. In addition to semi-enclosing the kitchen with the lowered, painted ceiling and partial wall, the canopy hides structural elements and the Broan hood for the cooktop. Photo by Kate McElwee.