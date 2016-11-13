A fridge clad in cork provides a decidedly warm touch to the kitchen.
Specialty drawers like spice drawers, customized freezers, and other specialty appliances often use ball-bearing slides, tracks and latches in concert with cabinet pulls. Here, modern brushed nickel pulls are used in a very wide, rectangular setting.
Chris's original design consisted of only the island, which houses two Fisher Paykel dish drawers as well as a 24-inch gas oven and cooktop and two under-counter fridges by De'Longhi. Danielle, however, urged him to create a framed kitchen area so the living room on one side (shown here in the background) and the dining room on the other wouldn't bleed into each other as a single space. "That's how the canopy was born," Chris says. In addition to semi-enclosing the kitchen with the lowered, painted ceiling and partial wall, the canopy hides structural elements and the Broan hood for the cooktop. Photo by Kate McElwee.
The designer eschewed expensive cabinetry in favor of powder-coated stainless steel, and found the Miele cooktop and oven at a floor sale. To keep things uncluttered, Popp installed a Sub-Zero under-counter refrigerator, a small Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and a simple Hansgrohe faucet, all found at a discount.
Another sustainable attribute in Greiner Hall, a dorm that houses up to 600 sophomores on campus, are the Plyboo walls throughout.
Shibata wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls.
Designed by Cal Poly Pomona students, this factory-built Wedge cabin prototype features plywood interiors for a raw and rustic vibe.
Hannah Ferguson relaxes in her living room. Her daughter Joanna prepares dinner in the open kitchen, behind and above the plywood banquette designed by the architects.
The house’s dominant gable form repeats at a smaller scale throughout the dwelling, as in the kitchen’s plywood and steel cabinets. “The gable became thematic throughout the process,” Maynard explains. “Whenever issues arose, we referred back to it as a default, rather than adding a new idea." The sink is by Abey, faucet by Franke, and range by Qasair.
Cold-rolled steel walls lend a bluish tint to the kitchen, which features cabinetry made of NAP, or North American plywood, which is a very dense plywood with a natural chocolate-colored finish.
The kitchen is built from hoop pine plywood, including the countertops and front of the refrigerator. The leather drawer-pulls will patina over time.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
With a small budget, an open mind, and perhaps a little help from your friends, there’s nothing stopping you from building your own tiny home.
The units don't even require foundations—simple ground screws from Krinner are enough to support them.
