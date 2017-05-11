Located in a quaint Michigan town with walking access to lake Michigan, you can feel like the king or queen of your castle while you stay at the very top of this spacious loft. The Honey barn has a history as unique as the space. There is an elevator you will see where you are staying, but its for looks only. This historically reformed building has a past as an actual honey processing location and also as a hostel to weary travelers at one point in time, thus the unique bathroom layout of 3 doors, 2 with a toilet and one that holds a shower. Organic non toxic queen savvy rest latex pillow top mattress for your safety and comfort. Organic highly rated towels also available for your use.