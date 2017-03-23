Home A236
Studio DiDeA reconfigures a two levels penthouse in Palermo to create a luminous and spacious house, overlooking the city harbor.The 180 smq apartment is an articulate space where sunlight, an essential colour palette ,and space saving furniture define the project.
Entering the house you approach a double space - on the east side the kitchen and dining room, on the west side the living - separated by a sliding glazed door, which emphasizes the brightness of the house.
In the kitchen, bespoke wood furniture, a marbled countertop that becomes a small table for quick snack, a dining table and a kitchen cupboard delineate the room.The living room is an essential space with white couches, a tv&stereo wood cabinet, and a panoramic view on the city.
By choosing to open up the slab between the two levels, DiDeA made the dining room a higher and wider space, flood with sunlight; the Mooi Random Ligh suspended over the table underlines the double height space.
From the dining room, you can access the night area, composed by the master bedroom with bathroom, the second bathroom, a small laundry and a single room.
The wood-clad stair leading up to the second level appears as a distinct and tactile element that emerges as “a vertical bridge “ as DiDeA explains.On the upper level, a boardwalk conceived as a suspend volume leads to a multifunctional guests room where relaxing, watching tv, or sleeping.
All the furniture of the house is bespoke and designed by DiDeA so as to optimize the space planning, providing with storage where necessary and accomodate any guests.
The choice of material confirms the essential design approach : warm grey gres tiles on the floors, total white for the walls and dark brown of the wood furnitures.
Suppliers
Floor Graniti Fiandre
Resin and wood in the bathroom Kerakoll Design House
Ceramic tiles in the bathroom Mutina
Doors Eclisse
Domotic electric system By-me Vimar
Air conditoned system Aermec
dolby surround system Canton Inwall
Bathroom fixtures Duravit, Antonio Lupi e Galassia
Water fittings Zucchetti
Radiator Tubes
Electrical appliance Siemens, Airone e Fulgor
Kitchen table Miniforms
Woodworking Falegnameria Bonaccorso
Kitchen Binova designed by Studio DiDeA
Pendandt lamp in the dining room Moooi
Photos: ©Studio DiDeA
Budget: € 215.000
the marble countertop
even in the living the dark walnut furniture has been designed by the architects
From here you can see the stair entrance
The lamp is suspended over the table thanks to this" iron arm" designed ad hoc
the living room the dining room can be separated through a glazed sliding door
the living room window opens on a terrace
the stair is walnut clad
On the upper level a boardwalk leads you to a multifunction freezone
a multifunction freezone where it's possible to watch tv and hosting friend thanks to the many pullout beds
a multifunction freezone where it's possible to watch tv and hosting friend thanks to the many spare beds
a boardwalk -that appears as a suspend volume in this double eight zone
All the furniture in the attic is tailor made to optimise the low ceiling space, to obtain storage spaces .
view from the boardwalk over the dining room
Close up on the handle of the sliding door
the corridor in the night zone
Credits
- Studio DiDeA
- A.G. Group S.r.l.
- Studio DiDeA