Studio DiDeA reconfigures a two levels penthouse in Palermo to create a luminous and spacious house, overlooking the city harbor.The 180 smq apartment is an articulate space where sunlight, an essential colour palette ,and space saving furniture define the project.

Entering the house you approach a double space - on the east side the kitchen and dining room, on the west side the living - separated by a sliding glazed door, which emphasizes the brightness of the house.

In the kitchen, bespoke wood furniture, a marbled countertop that becomes a small table for quick snack, a dining table and a kitchen cupboard delineate the room.The living room is an essential space with white couches, a tv&stereo wood cabinet, and a panoramic view on the city.

By choosing to open up the slab between the two levels, DiDeA made the dining room a higher and wider space, flood with sunlight; the Mooi Random Ligh suspended over the table underlines the double height space.

From the dining room, you can access the night area, composed by the master bedroom with bathroom, the second bathroom, a small laundry and a single room.

The wood-clad stair leading up to the second level appears as a distinct and tactile element that emerges as “a vertical bridge “ as DiDeA explains.On the upper level, a boardwalk conceived as a suspend volume leads to a multifunctional guests room where relaxing, watching tv, or sleeping.

All the furniture of the house is bespoke and designed by DiDeA so as to optimize the space planning, providing with storage where necessary and accomodate any guests.

The choice of material confirms the essential design approach : warm grey gres tiles on the floors, total white for the walls and dark brown of the wood furnitures.



Photos: ©Studio DiDeA

Budget: € 215.000